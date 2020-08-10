Madhvani Group has donated sanitizers to journalists, to ensure their safety and health during this Covid-19 pandemic times.

The donation was made through Twaweza, a nonprofit organization that works closely with journalists to distribute research findings about different issues in the society.

Ms Martha Chemutai, the communications specialist at the nonprofit, said Madhvani Foundation made the donation to journalists because they believe the profession puts them on the frontline of serving the needs of the society as far as information distribution is concerned.

Ms Chemutai said, “We are extending our solidarity to the media fraternity who have been tirelessly working and are at the frontline of keeping Ugandans updated on COVID- 19. Twaweza East Africa in partnership with the Madhivani Group has offered 1000 masks and 225 litres of hand sanitizer.”

Sanitizers are widely used today to keep people’s hands clean and hygienic to their owners and others in the community.

Twaweza also donated masks to journalists.

With seven people dead from Covid-19 in Uganda, and infections records past 1000, it is important to comply with the standard operations procedures especially social distancing, hand washing and covering mouth and nose, to protect oneself from risk of infection.

The Madhvani Group’s Kakira sugar has expanded its sugar line to make several byproducts including surgical spirits, sanitizers, electricity, Sweets & Confectioneries among others.