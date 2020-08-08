Dr Stella Nyanzi has requested international gay celebrities to fund her Kampala Woman Member of Parliament bid ahead of 2021 general elections.

In her request to Ellen DeGeneres and Elton John, Stella Nyanzi describes herself as a strong ally of the LGBTIQA+ communities in Africa and Uganda specifically.

“Indeed, I participated in several local pride marches, variously supported individuals and organisations, and attended diverse processes that challenged the Anti-Homosxuality Bill and Anti-Homosexuality Act in Uganda. However, I have never received any funding support for either my activism or my political campaign from any white gay man or white lesbian person,” the former Makerere University research fellow said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Adding, “This letter is therefore to formally and publicly invite both of you to fund my campaign for political office. My total budget is UGX 1,300,000,000 Uganda Shillings, which is equivalent to USD 340,000$ United States Dollars. If the funds requested for are too much to afford, can you please fundraise for me among other LGBTIQA+ people of means? I look forward to your swift and kind consideration in this matter.”

Last month, Nyanzivkicked off a fundraising drive that would enable her run her political campaigns.

“Canvassing a constituency to engage with voters takes money. Participating in public media to present one’s ideas, vision and plans takes money. Effective fulfilment of electoral processes takes money. Production and distribution of campaign materials in Kampala city takes a lot of money,” Nyanzi said.

The controversial activist noted that she trusts her well wishers to contribute finances, ideas, materials, encouragement and prayers towards her election campaign budget.

“Kamu kamu gwe muganda”, meaning one by one makes a bundle. Please give generously.”

In July,the activist submitted in her nomination papers at the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), joining the list of women seeking to take over the seat.

Nyanzi recently told the media that she wants to be among those who will be reforming the effects of President Yoweri Museveni’s impact on the country as the Woman MP for Kampala.

“When (President) Museveni leaves office in 2021,the effects of his military dictatorship are going to be with my generation and your generation.”

“So, I want to be part of those who are reforming, reclaiming our constitution, demilitarizing our country, taking out nepotism and it is not going to take one day.”

See Stella Nyanzi’s statement;

Dear Ellen DeGeneres and Elton John, Re: Application for fundraising My names are Stella Nyanzi. I am an academic researcher, a human rights defender, a dissident protester, and an activist from Uganda. I am running for political election as the Kampala Woman Member of Parliament for 2021-2026. In February of this year, I was released upon acquittal from Luzira Women Prison where I had served (sixteen months) most of my sentence for offensive communication against President Yoweri Museveni. I joined the race for Kampala Woman Member of Parliament during the COVID-19 Lockdown in Uganda. During my public media engagements, my opponents and their supporters are masterminding a political smear-campaign in which they call me “a promoter of homosexuality,” “a violator of Kiganda, Ugandan and African traditional values,” and “a dangerous example to youths.” They denigrate my academic research about, defiant activism for and diplomatic advocacy for the human rights of LGBTIQA+ people. My opponents and their fans assert that my campaigns for political office are heavily funded by white gay men and white lesbian women. In a deeply conservative national context where patriarchy, misogyny, heterosexism, homophobia and transphobia thrive, this homophobic propaganda is detracting potential supporters from my campaign. I have never denied that I am a strong ally of the LGBTIQA+ communities in Uganda specifically, but Africa more broadly. I acknowledge my academic research and scientific knowledge production through scholarly journal articles, book chapters, poetry and conference presentations on same-sex relationships and non-binary genders. I embrace my queer activism, and pro-LGBTIQA+ rights advocacy. Indeed, I participated in several local pride marches, variously supported individuals and organisations, and attended diverse processes that challenged the Anti-Homosxuality Bill and Anti-Homosexuality Act in Uganda. However, I have never received any funding support for either my activism or my political campaign from any white gay man or white lesbian person. This letter is therefore to formally and publicly invite both of you to fund my campaign for political office. My total budget is UGX 1,300,000,000 Uganda Shillings, which is equivalent to USD 340,000$ United States Dollars. If the funds requested for are too much to afford, can you please fundraise for me among other LGBTIQA+ people of means? Please generously support my journey #FromPrison2Parliament! I look forward to your swift and kind consideration in this matter. Sincerely, Stella Nyanzi (PhD),

Aspirant for Kampala Woman Member of Parliament 2021-2026.