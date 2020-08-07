Boda Boda 2010 boss Abdallah Kitatta has been released and already home.

Katatta was released on Friday after court reduced his sentence to three years.

The former NRM chairman in Lubaga had been convicted on a number of crimes including illegal possession of arms, a reserve for the armed forces.

Now the man who was part of the political machinery for former police chief, Gen Kale Kayihura, has been freed. Kitatta cried several times in the General court martial as the military court tried him for offenses yet he was a civilian who should not stand trial in a court of such jurisdiction.