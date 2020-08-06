Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gen Kale Kayihura has lost his mother.

Catherine Tibemanya Mukarwamo,aged 92 succumbed to pneumonia on Thursday morning in Kabarole district.

Mrs Mukarwamo, who hailed from Kisoro was the sister to the late Justice Joseph Mulenga Buregyeya.

Her husband John Kalekezi, a senior police officer and vocal pan Africanist died in a plane crash in Kiev in 1960.

According to tentative funeral arrangements, the deceased will be laid to rest on Sunday.

May her Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.