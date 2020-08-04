By Karim Salim

Sheikh Yusuf Zaidi told me he will be turning 50 years next year. But when he looks back at his life, he is very grateful he chose to devout his life to Islamic faith, which has enabled him change fortunes of people whose only hope was to turn to Allah.

Sheikh Zaidi claims through prayer God call solve any human problem, be it ill health, joblessness, marital, land wrangles, financial difficulties, travel challenges, witchcraft among others.

“All these problems vanish after our dua,” Sheikh Zaidi says. Dua is an Arabic word for Prayer of supplication. Believers of the Muslim faith recite Dua for anything. It is one of the ways to express one’s total faith in Allah, who is All Powerful and All Merciful.

Zaidi who lives near Kampala University in Mutundwe, a place before Covid-19 was hosting many people daily, says, “I have spent many years praying for people. Women and men got partners. Those who didn’t have children gave birth to children including twins. I have prayed for people to get visas, I have prayed for people with majini (tormented by spirits) and got healed, the jobless have found good employment, and innocent people whose land was being stolen unjustly have got their land back.”

The sheikh says all it takes is prayer. He explained that dua is not for only Muslims.

“Dua is an Arabic word for prayer. We use the Quran, our Holy Book to pray. But there is dua for every problem. A dua for jobs is different from a dua for business success, or, praying for a new home or car.”

Zaidi says during this Covid-19, many people have lost hope, others have lost their businesses.

“Come for Dua,” the Sheikh says, “Allah is going to restore you and everything you lost”.

The sheikh castigates governmental officials who have declined to open prayer places.

He says, “God wanted to test us to see if we can stay the course. Many people are not praying to Allah since the lockdown. This is a proof of the end times.”

The sheikh says many Ugandans have turned to witchcraft and ungodly shrines for solutions, yet, they know Allah is Almighty.

“Don’t go to shrines. It annoys Allah,” he says. “Come back to Allah. Come with faith and we pray for you and all will be well with you,” Zaidi called.

The cleric says that even in this political season, he can recite Dua for candidates to claim victory in the upcoming elections.

“There are people who lose every election. They never ask why! We can pray for them and enjoy success.” He said.

Sheikh Yusuf Zaidi said he welcomes people of different faiths including Born Again, Catholics, Protests who believe in God. However, he adds, even those who are doubtful through spiritual or mental illness, can be prayed for and get restored.

Contact: Sheikh Yusuf Zaidi can be reached through Facebook under his name, and WhatsApp: +256-782794922 or Call +256-701991120