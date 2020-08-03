Victoria University has slashed tuition fees, as a way of easing pressure on parents/students amid the covid-19 pandemic.

With the new pocket friendly fees structure, a good number of students can now study at Uganda’s leading private University despite the economic implications that have been brought about by the novel virus.

The university’s acting vice chancellor,Bill Nkeeto, said the decision was arrived at by the university board of directors.

“Now revised edition, with as low as Shs.1million, students can be admitted and pursue a course,” Mr Nkeeto told the media after the launch of the revised tuition policy at the University’s auditorium.

The founder of Victoria University Dr Sudhir Ruparelia said the revised policy would stretch and benefit learners for the next three years.

“So as an institution, we decided to look into seeing how we can support the community by reducing the fees by half. This pandemic is not only today but here for the next two three years. So the structure of fees will remain stable and we will review in consultation with the student body and the council and the market. I don’t see us raising our prices for the next two or three years,”the property mogul said.

The University council chairperson, David Byatika Matovu emphasized the need for cohesion and growth.

“Victoria is going to be built by not anybody else but Ugandans,” Mr Matovu said before asking Ugandans to embrace the development.

New tuition fees structure: