Mirembe Mall is ready. The stunning mall is built outside the gated community Mirembe Villas–Kigo.

Mirembe Villas–Kigo provides its residents with a secure, comfortable and convenient gated community life that you cannot find anywhere in the country. This residential community also provide good amenities including kids playing area, park, gym, and condominium services such as; rubbish collection, power and water maintenance, landscape maintenance and tough security.

With around 100 housing units already built up for its residents and another 100 units in planned construction, this community is the primary market for Mirembe mall that is going to change the shopping lifestyle of the people in the Kigo neighborhood and those that use this highway.

Located along the Entebbe Express Highway between Munyonyo and Kajjansi, Mirembe Mall is a welcome addition this stretch making it the beautiful stop center for shopping and resting along this highway, as well as having a stable community to shop from the mall.

Mirembe Mall now offers opportunities to the market and investor by letting/selling space for planned business ventures. Below are some of the money minting businesses one can set up at Mirembe Mall;

Supermarket

The mall has around 2000 ㎡planned for the supermarket. The space has a store for sorting and packaging products as well as offices. This is an ideal place for anyone who runs an efficient retail chain. The supermarket has a sure market of over 200 households as well as neighborhood which has no place in the radius of 10km to shop from.

Restaurant with kitchen

Space of over 200㎡ too is reserved for a restaurant for the convenience of the neighborhood.

Clinic & pharmacy

Wellness and health is a priority. You can set up a pharmacy or even first line clinic for residents and non-residents who get medical emergencies.

4 . Financial services

Mobile money, Payway, banking services, ATM machine, name it. These Financial services are no longer a luxury. It is much more important if you are talking about 200 households over more than a Ugandan average income earner.

Computer services and phone accessories

Why would anyone drive to Kampala or Entebbe to buy or fix a computer or phone or buy a simcard? This kind of service is needed in Mirembe Villas and its neighborhood.

Beauty spa and hair salon

Women, men, children, in this neighbourhood need to be taken care of. Their hair needs to be well kempt. A beauty shop is nothing but ideal.

Massage parlor

Lots of people today use massage services. Come on, get a shop at Mirembe Mall.

Gym and fitness club

Like I said earlier, health and wellness are priority for the residents of Mirembe Villas and the neighborhood. A gym and a good instructor can do magic here.

Home cleaning services

If one does not see a need for cleaning services in homes and business premises here, what do I have to add? Cleaning, fumigation and laundry services are highly demanded.

