Police in Kabale is investigating circumstances under which a 23 year old man allegedly committed suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Amon Ahabwe of Omwibare cell, Rushaki Ward in Southern division Kabale municipality, Kabale district.

The deceased was discovered on Sunday afternoon hanging using a wire in his grandmother’s house for yet unknown reason.

According to reports, before his death, he had cut down a banana plantation, an act that indicates that he must have been under the influence of drugs.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi police spokesperson speaking to our reporter said Police visited the scene, postmortem done and the body was handed over for burial.

This case had been registered at Kabale police under file number SD 3/2/8/2020.