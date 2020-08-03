Following Erias Lukwago’s official announcement that he had left Democratic Party for Forum for Democratic Change on Tuesday last week, the public have been left guessing on the popular opposition politician’s next move.

Many have alleged that Lukwago was being lined up to replace Party founder Col Dr Kizza Besigye as a presidential flag bearer in next year’s general elections.

Lukwago has however come out to rubbish the reports as being unfounded, insisting his eyes are still focused at City Hall for now.

Many Ugandans nonetheless are having a hard time believing Lukwago’s denial, especially at a time when the obvious party contender for the presidential flag – Besigye has continued playing hard to get.

Unwilling to be shocked with a surprise announcement should Lukwago indeed get convinced to stand in for Besigye in 2021, Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura’s name has popped up as one that will replace her boss at City Hall as he attempts to find his way to State House.

Some people out of love for the flamboyant Lukwago’s Deputy have gone on to design and circulate posters to the effect that Nyanjura has already made up her mind to put her small feet in Lukwago’s big shoes as the legendary government critic moves on to a bigger dream of unseating President Museveni.

Nyanjura has however,come out to deny the reports by maintaining that being a first time councillor at City Hall, she feels she still needs more five years in the position before seeking a different challenge.

In an official statement released by a seemingly angry Nyanjura who kept referring to the authors of the said poster as “I’ll intentioned people” on Sunday, she reminded the people that Kampala had Lukwago and her candidature for the same position wouldn’t make sense.

“It has been brought to my notice that some ill intentioned people have designed and are circulating, on social media, a poster of me, indicating that I have interest in running for the position of Lord Mayor. I am a first term Councillor at KCCA representing Makerere University, I intend to go back to Makerere to seek a second and probably last mandate as Councilor for the period 2021-2026. Let those acting out of ill intention know that Kampala has Omuloodi and that Omuloodi waali!” She wrote.”