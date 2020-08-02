By Ian Danko

Isingiro: A mob in Isingiro district has burned to death a man who was allegedly found raping a goat.

A 37-year-old man was allegedly caught redhanded having intercourse with a goat on Saturday evening.

Kawooya Andrew, was a resident of Kasheshe village, Kigaragara parish in Kashumba sub-county.

Kawooya, now deceased, was allegedly seen by a person who was passing nearby and called some neighbours who found him in act.

The deceased pleased to be saved because he had himself gone to save the goat from dying from rope.

However residents showed every one the back of the she-goat which has a “lot of semens and blood”, said eye witnesses, adding. “He had blood on himself, his trousers and the penis was still releasing semens.”

Residents took the law in their hands and burnt Kawooya with plastic jerrycan.

Police was however called in late, only to find Kawooya dead.

Mob justice is against the laws of Uganda and Police discourages it.