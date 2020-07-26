President Yoweri Museveni has same d Uganda has a sea of opportunities that leaders should tap into to serve their communities.

The President made these remarks on Friday at State House Entebbe as he launched two books authored by the Secretary to the Judiciary, Mr Pius Bigirimana. The books are; ‘The Corona Lockdown Chronicles’ and ‘Abundance Mentality’.

‘Abundance Mentality’ is a story of Bigirimana’s rise from a village boy in remote Kisoro to become a permanent secretary.

The other, ‘The Corona Lockdown Chronicles’ is a compilation of experiences and lessons of the Bigirimana family from April to May when the country was under mandatory lockdown owing to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Commenting about “Abundance Mentality”, President Museveni said: “What Bigirimana is saying is that in Uganda there are many opportunities to benefit from and to use to serve the society. They range from financial to medical, to hospitality, etc”.

President Museveni commended Bigirimana for being an active servant and a loyal cadre.

“Because of being active, he was fought in the Office of the Prime Minister and I said if you don’t want him there let us put him in Gender,” said the President.

“When he went to Gender he did wonderful work. That’s why I said he is like pumpkin seeds. He sprouts anywhere you put him,” added the President.

The President said publication of the books was an achievement because “if you are educated and you don’t manage to succeed in Africa then there is a problem”.

“It is easy to succeed in Africa because everything here is in abundance,” said the President.

He added that in Africa there are a lot of undiscovered opportunities unlike in Europe where all opportunities are all exploited.

“I congratulate Bigirimana for writing these books. I want to commend the spectacles of Pius that are able to see the opportunities. That mentality of ‘I can do it’ is what Bigirimana is talking about,” said Museveni.

At the same function, Acting Chief Justice Owiny Dollo, who has known Bigirimana since the 1980s, said the President was apt to label him “a pumpkin seed” because he is already sprouting and soon flourishing.

“The example of Pius is important to this country. This is a challenge to all of us that before we die, we should put our life experiences in writing. We owe it to society,” said Owiny-Dollo.

Mr Bigirimana, who was accompanied by his immediate family, thanked President Museveni for his physical presence and for hosting them in State House to launch his books.

“I truly thank you all for being part of my journey and hope you will enjoy reading these two books,” Bigirimana said.

Mr. Bigirimana said apart from writing the books, the lockdown gave him time to internalise the communication by the President on the real economy versus vulnerable economy.

“This is a rich paper which I have in its entirety made to form part of the book for the people to read,” he added.

He saluted the President for supporting the recently-passed Administration of Judiciary Act and projects like the construction of Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

Present at the book launch were the Principal Judge, Flavian Zeija, Bufumbira South MP Sam Bitangaro, among others.