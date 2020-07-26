Kampala Capital City Authority together with the Ministry of Works and Transport have issued stringent measures to regulate the boda boda industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The reforms are meant to streamline and regulate the operations of motorcycles in the City.

Boda Bodas which are resuming operations on Monday 27, July will no longer be allowed to access many areas in Lugogo, Kololo, Wandegeya, Nakasero, and Clock Tower.

“Following the recent National address on Covid19 by President Museveni, Boda Bodas are to resume carrying passengers and luggage on the 27th July, 2020. Consequently, a set of Standard Operating Procedures for all the Boda Bodas operators nationwide have been issued by government through Ministry of Works and Transport and Ministry of Security,” Kampala, Minister Betty Amongi said in a statement on Saturday.

The Boda Boda Free Zone will run along the following boundaries; Wampewo Roundabout- Jinja Road to Kitgum House junction – Access Road – Mukwano Road to Clock Tower –Kafumbe Mukasa Road –Kisenyi Road –Mackay Road- Kyaggwe Road- Watoto Church-Bombo Road – Wandegeya – Hajji Musa Kasule Road- Mulago roundabout- Kamwokya junction – Sturrock Road – Prince Charles Drive- Lugogo Bypass–Jinja Road- Wampewo Roundabout.

See KCCA full statement on new regulations:

Following the recent National address on Covid19 by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda, Boda Bodas are to resume carrying passengers and luggage on the 27th July, 2020. Consequently, a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all the Boda Bodas operators nationwide have been issued by Government through Ministry of Works & Transport and Ministry of Security. Specifically for Kampala Capital City, all Boda Bodas MUST follow and comply with Cabinet Directives on the reforms to streamline and regulate the operations of motorcycles in the City and these include the following; All Boda Bodas must operate at gazetted Boda Boda stages. The list of these stages and maps can be obtained from KCCA website or Ward Administrators at every KCCA Division. Each gazetted stage has a unique reference code and this will be its name. All Boda Boda operators must be registered at any of the gazetted stages and this shall be their address to enable contact tracing in case of Covid19 infection. Boda Boda operators are free to register at any gazetted stage of their choice. All Boda Boda App companies and associations shall share the register of all their members (after registering every member to a gazetted stage). All Boda Bodas who do not operate or belong to the App. Companies/associations shall register with KCCA through their stage leadership. Forms can be downloaded from KCCA website or picked from Ward Administrators at every KCCA Division. No Boda Boda operator shall pay any fees to anybody to register on any gazetted stage of choice. Anybody soliciting a bribe should be reported to the relevant authorities. Cabinet approved Boda Boda Free Zone where All Boda Bodas are prohibited from entering/accessing. The Boda Boda Free Zone will run along the following boundaries; Wampewo Roundabout- Jinja Road to Kitgum House junction – Access Road – Mukwano Road to Clock Tower –Kafumbe Mukasa Road –Kisenyi Road –Mackay Road- Kyaggwe Road- Watoto Church-Bombo Road – Wandegeya – Hajji Musa Kasule Road- Mulago roundabout- Kamwokya junction – Sturrock Road – Prince Charles Drive- Lugogo Bypass–Jinja Road- Wampewo Roundabout. KCCA is procuring Boda Boda Stage Signs to mark the gazetted stages permanently and Traffic signs to demarcate the Boda Boda Free Zone as approved by Cabinet. All Boda Boda Operators must comply with all the directives and strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as issued by Government