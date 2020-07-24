The Democratic Party (DP) Bloc members have decided to form an alliance with the recently launched National Unity Platform party-the political wing of People Power movement.

The Bloc made the revelation on Friday during a press conference in Kampala.

Some of the DP Bloc members include Medard Lubega Sseggona (Busiro East MP), Muwanga Kivumbi (Butambala MP), Matia Bwanika (Wakiso District chairperson), Lubega Mukaaku, former presidential candidate among others.

For a long time now, DP has been embroiled in internal wrangles with some members opposed to Norbert Mao’s leadership, who has been at the helm of Uganda’s oldest political party for 10 years.

Yesterday, Mukono municipality lawmaker Betty Nambooze also said she was considering joining Bobi Wine’s newly launched party.

Nambooze, a powerful opposition voice and President Museveni critic, noted that she considering a future out of DP, saying, she is persecuted in the party together with her supporters.

The legislator who has turned Mukono municipality green during her tenure as chairman of the DP Mukono branch, was upset that the party’s top executives, have chosen to take the path of evicting them from the party using a rival group, led by Mukono municipality mayor, George Kagimu.

On Thursday, a poster of Nambooze with NUP symbols appeared on social media. Some reports stated that she had joined Robert Kyagulanyi’s NUP.

However Nambooze, in a note to reassure her supporters, said she has not yet quit DP because she is a life member of the party. She explained that however, the embarrassment she has endured under Norbert Mao’s leadership leaves them with no option but look for a political vehicle to pursue their political objectives.