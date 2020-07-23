Possibly not many people were surprised to see these five women lining up at Plot 13 Kyadondo Road, seeking to enlist for NRM tickets in the upcoming general elections.

These politicians were powerful pillars of the opposition and went to work with the ruling party in the disguise of national unity.

However, they’re going to view for their respective seats on the NRM if they manage to make it through the primaries.

1. Anita Amongi

The Bukedea woman Lawmaker came to parliament on independent ticket. She was however a renown Forum for Democratic Party member. Anita has been the ultimate fixer for President Yoweri Museveni in Parliament.

2. Beatrice Anywar

Mama Mabira, Kitgum woman MP is also in Parliament as an independent. She has worked closely with NRM this term, leading to her appointment to the ministry of state for environment.

3. Betty Kamya

The Federal Alliance leader and former FDC strong woman is minister for Lands. After running for president and MP unsuccessfully in the last elections, Kamya was appointed Kampala minister. At some point she promised to deliver 80% for President Museveni. Now, Kamya is Yello 100% and she will once gains be contesting in Lubaga North.

4. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi

The state minister for youth and children was DP before she joined government as a minister. She contested unsuccessfully for Kampala woman MP. She too has come out fully yellow.

5. Susan Nakawuki

The East African Legislator was FDC in the 8th parliament. She went independent and vied for EALA, a regional parliament for the terms. Now Susan is contesting to re-enter the Uganda house once again, on the NRM ticket.