Of recent, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has experienced a mass exodus where some it’s prominent members quit the main opposition political party.

The party itself has also suffered internal wrangles which have affected it to the extent that it’s now seen as a weakening party as compared to how it was in 2015 prior to the general elections of 2016.

However, in an interview with Yusuf Sserukuma, a political researcher at Makerere University said that FDC is still a strong party despite the defection of some members.

“I think it’s too quick to declare that FDC is becoming weak, people getting out of the party have not been significant individuals therefore, the party’s strength is still intact. If you can analyse well, those who moved to other political parties have not been active in the FDC of recent, in simple terms they had already gone,” he said.

He added that even if 10 or 15 MPs march out FDC will remain a strong party despite the fact that they may not gain their leadership in opposition but they will have significance because they still play that linkage role with the public.

He said that as the country approaches the 2021 general elections, most of the political parties are still struggling with internal wrangles and dynamics which in another way gives the ruling party a chance to regain the lead in the next coming elections.

Mwambutsya Ndebesa also a lecturer at Makerere University said that the leadership of Patrick Amuriat could be one of the reasons to collapse of the party.

“FDC has suffered a challenge of political leadership in terms of central command and I think Amuriat has failed to use the constitutional and charismatic powers to lead the party and even Besigye himself can not amend the wounds the party is suffering because his charisma will come with pieces of baggage which in one way or the other affect other members,” he said.

Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda the FDC spokesman while addressing journalists at the beginning of this week blamed the media for exaggerating news that FDC is weakening.

“You media people, don’t lite fire on FDC and report it as an outbreak. People leaving FDC must not have any reasons, I never published the reasons why I joined FDC. In FDC we have standards and if one fails to fulfil them, has to leave the party. From there, you can not say that am quitting FDC, FDC has left you long ago and we are still stronger, only those who can’t respect our standards have left,” he said.