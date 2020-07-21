Controversial political analyst Joseph Tamale Mirundi has warned events promoter Balaam Barugahara to leave his son alone Tamale Mirundi Jnr.

During STV’s ‘Sharp Talk with Tamale Mirundi’ show hosted by Kazibwe Bashir Mbaziira on Tuesday, the former senior presidential press secretary claimed that Balaam was trying to give his son Shs50 million to abandon People Power movement where he is a member for ruling party-NRM.

“Balaam is trying to entice my son to join NRM but i would like to warn him. In my family we are rich and arrogant. My son will remain in People Power and he will die there. Bobi Wine mya defect but my son will stay,” Mirundi said.

My wife will remain in Democratic Party and my son Jnr will also remain in People Power, People like Balaam want to land mi in trouble with people power supporters by thinking that I’m I sent him to spy on them. That will not happen.”

Mirundi also accused Balaam of working for Mafias who doesn’t wish any good for President Yoweri Museveni.

“I will deal with Balaam, he is a mafia, he doesn’t work for Museveni, he works for the mafias. Balaam creates trouble and solves it.”

Mirundi further disclosed that he no longer supports NRM because its infiltrated by Mafias who want to overthrow the President.

“I don’t support NRM, I only support Museveni that’s why the beret i put on has his photo but but not the NRM bus symbol. I tell you Museveni is in trouble, mafias are in government and they want to finish him.

“But I warn those mafias that I’m not ready to stop this fight with them, its your time to leave, i will expose you come rain come sunshine.”