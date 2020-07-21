The Kabale District National Resistance Movement (NRM) party Registrar Mourice Mugenga Kaitaba has warned the party registrars to be neutral during the forthcoming party elections, in order to avoid irregularities.

Kaitaba made the comments on Monday afternoon while orienting the Sub County NRM party Registrars from the Sub counties within Kabale district at the NRM offices in Kabale Municipality.

He said some registrars are attached to some politicians, which is contrary to their appointment letters. He warned that they would be sacked from their jobs if anyone was found in close connection with any politician.

“You cannot become a referee at the same time a player. You must do one responsibility. In this case, be a very good referee. Be good representatives of NRM’” Kaitaba said.

Speaking as the Chief Guest of honor, the Kabale resident District commissioner Darius Nandinda, called on the registrars to ensure that politicians and the electorates observe the standard operating procedures of Covid-19, as guided by the Ministry of Health.

The registrars were later commissioned, given tools of work to be ready to work in regard with the newly released roadmap of the NRM party.