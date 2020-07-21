Forum for Democratic Change boss, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, has said his party has up to July 30 to announce if Dr Kizza Besigye is still interested in being presidential flag bearer in the upcoming elections.

While appearing on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze, Mr Amuriat who blames the media for the chaos in his party, said the next seven days are critical.

“Kizza Besigye is the leader of our struggle. We could have two presidential contenders. We could have two. I cannot rule out anything.” Amuriat said.

There is a loud silence from Kasangati with many people wondering if Dr Besigye will rally behind Robert Kyagulanyi of People Power in the next elections.

Besigye is giving mixed messages, but some people say he is still undecided. Some believe his heart still wants to stand, although the terrain may not favour him.

The four time presidential contender is an enigma in Uganda’s opposition politics, and bowing out might mean a huge blow to the stature of FDC, the biggest opposition party in the country.

Amuriat however says wishing away FDC was a “dream”, saying the party is very strong.

The FDC president explained the reasons for their participation in the upcoming general elections as two fold, although winning it didn’t come through his mouth.

“We go in this election to sensitize the masses and make call for action to liberate this country,” Amuriat said, adding that their People’s Government pressure group allied to FDC was working out an arrangement to cooperate with People Power.