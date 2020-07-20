Controversial former Makerere University research fellow Dr Stella Nyanzi has requested her supporters to help her raise over Shs1.2 billion if she is to compete favourably in the Kampala Woman MP race come 2021 general elections.

“My budget for campaigning for Kampala Woman Member of Parliament elections is 1,258,700,000 Uganda Shillings. Let’s talk about fundraising,” Nyanzi posted on her Facebook page on Monday.

Early this month, Nyanzi submitted in her nomination papers at the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), joining the list of women seeking to take over the seat.

The activist recently told the media that she wants to be among those who will be reforming the effects of President Yoweri Museveni’s impact on the country as the Woman MP for Kampala.

“When (President) Museveni leaves office in 2021,the effects of his military dictatorship are going to be with my generation and your generation.”

“So, I want to be part of those who are reforming, reclaiming our constitution, demilitarizing our country, taking out nepotism and it is not going to take one day.”

A few months ago, the incumbent Kampala Woman MP Nabilah Naggayi Sempala opted out of the race before daring Erias Lukwago for the Kampala Lord Mayorship seat come 2021.

For all this time, Naggayi has been riding on the popularity of FDC but last week the country’s main opposition political party rejected her nomination forms, a blow to her attempt to contest for the position using the party ticket.

Naggayi’s tough competitor, Lukwago is a non-member of the FDC but a very close ally and associate to the party’s bigwigs. She is the only member of FDC who had wished to contest for the position.