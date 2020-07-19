Police have arrested two security guards, who robbed Shs100m from a businessman they were guarding in Kamwokya, Central Division, Capital city suburb, after 10 days of pursuit.

The two guards attached to Tight Security Company Limited were arrested in a hotel in Kaabong District where they were hiding. Police recovered Shs50m of the Shs100m in possession of the suspects.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, Alex Abok and Anthony Ayor, the suspects put Kunal Sethi, 35, a gold dealer, on gunpoint and robbed him of Shs100m at his office in Kamwokya, on July 9, 2020.The two suspects later fled and have been in hiding.

“Using our technical teams and intelligence units, police were able to locate the suspects in the Karamoja region where they were arrested.

The duo have been conveyed from Kaabong District to Jinja Road Police Station in Kampala Capital City for investigation. They are being held on offences of aggravated robbery, ” Owoyesigyire said on Sunday.

” We condemn the acts of private security guards turning their guns at clients, whom they are supposed to protect. We urge private security companies to be very vigilant in the recruitment of their guards to ensure that people with criminal behaviours aren’t employed.”

The suspects’ criminal files are being processed and they will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions very soon.