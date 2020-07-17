RelatedPosts No Content Available

A police officer was caught pants down having sex with COVID-19 patient in a Kenyan quarantine centre.

The policeman was caught by his colleagues guarding the facility at the Agricultural Training Centre (ATC) in Busia county.

The officer has been arrested particularly because female covid19 patients complained that he had raped the fellow patient.

A Kenyan media outlet K24tv reported that the ATC quarantine facility is usually guarded by three police officers and three prison warders around the clock. The centre admits COVID-19 patients from the Busia Government of Kenya Prison and the neighbouring counties. Inmates and Covid-19 patients kept in separate wards.

On Thursday night, at around, hell broke loose when prison warder manning the facility, identified as Police Constable Emmanuel Ng’etich, started vibing a female COVID-19 patient. His colleague, a prison warder, Police Constable Jeff Obondo, was unhappy with what Ng’etich was doing.

It’s Obondo who went ahead to tell the other colleagues at the guardroom that Ngetich was about to trespass.

Police officers and prison warders on duty jumped into action, searching for Ng’etich and the COVID-19 patient. It is then they discovered the pair in the female ward, mourns and cries were emanating from.

“The police officers rushed there and found all the female patients outside, complaining that Police Constable Ng’etich was raping the lady,” reported the news outlet.

Officers and quarantined females say when they went into the woman’s room, they found the Covid-19 patient and Ng’etich naked in bed.