Police have arrested a suspect in several car theft cases in Kampala Metropolitan Policing Area after a hot vehicle pursuit by officers at Lubigi on Northern Bypass.

The suspect has been identified as William Ssali alias George Byarugaba.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango says the suspect has been detained at Nansana Police Station.

“Its alleged that on 17/06/2020 a vehicle registration number UAV 235M Caldina black in colour driven by unidentified criminal, was parked at Nansana Municipal Council yard. Its occupant stole a vehicle registration number UAN 433K Toyota Ipsum white in colour belonging to Robert Mukasa, a resident of Nansana. The victim reported a case of theft of a motor vehicle at Nansana Police Station.

On the 09/07/2020 the same vehicle was driven to Nansana with new number plate, UAP 014M, Caldina black in colour and the occupants stole another vehicle registration number UAE 965V Toyota Corona green in colour belonging to Maimuna Nanono, a resident of Nansana, at Nansana Matooke Market, ” Onyango said in a statement on Thursday.

” The victim registered a case under SD: 40/09/07/2020 at Nansana Police Station.Police immediately started investigating the incidents. With the help of our CCTV cameras and intelligence, the same vehicle was cited around Nansana area and it was pursued by our officers.”

The suspects attempted to drive off, but they were intercepted and the driver was arrested and a car impounded.Two other car occupants escaped and hunt for them is still ongoing.

” The detectives took the suspect on search of the vehicle and they recovered number plate registration UAV 235M, which they use on stolen vehicles.

Another search in his house located at Kitunzi Zone 5, we recovered 30 car keys and other properties like bags, flat discs, which we suspect they stole from other vehicles.

“Detectives also recovered three bail documents all related to theft of motor vehicles. Analysis of the recovered property is ongoing. We are also still interrogating the suspect with the motive of recovering the stolen cars,” Onyango added.