I am Mubiru Fatuma, of the JEEMA party, and I am aspiring for Kampala Woman MP, 2021-26.

I was born and raised in Ndeeba, Lubaga Division by the late Hajj Muhammad Mubiru and Hajat Katana Sophia Mubiru in 1986, the year Yoweri Museveni came to power! This, to me, is a generational struggle.

We hail from Masaka Buddu.

I went to Buganda Road Primary School and Bilal Islamic Institute Kakiri, before joining Makerere University Business School where I graduated with a Bachelors of Enterpreunership and Small Business Management.

I am a business woman in Kampala, widely travelled and exposed.

I belong to the Justice Forum/JEEMA and believe and cherish its values and objectives. As a member of a political party well recognised for its discipline, strong pro-people policies and emphasis on morality in society, I will be disciplined and guided by my party manifesto. You agree with me that the challenge with independent candidates is that they push only their individual selfish agendas even when their grasp of national issues is limited.

WHY STAND FOR KAMPALA WOMAN MP

I have not been in active politics but after assessing the people that have come out to vie for Kampala woman MP seat, I decided to come out in protest of the moralless contenders that want to lead a city where my children are.

Some like people in the race for Kampala Woman MP are ardent supporters of homosexuality and other immoral acts. I can’t sit and watch her legislating that stupidity for me and my children. I protest the political grouping that even think she can be their flag bearer.

I protest politicians for making us garbage that we can consume everything they offer to us without considering our values as a society.

I call upon like minded Kampalans to kindly join me to win the war on invasion of our true African values.

Mubiru Fatuma,

Kampala City Woman Mp.