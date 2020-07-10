Legislators have held inter-denominational prayers to mark the commencement of the 5th and last session of the 10th Parliament.

The Inter-Religious prayers presided over by the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, were held under the theme: “For when I am weak then I am strong” at Parliament Building on, Thursday, 9 July, 2020.

Kadaga said that she was grateful to God for the health of MPs to execute their work productively and for the fact that Uganda has registered no deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that a scientific worship is a possibility and asked Government to consider re-opening the places of worship.

“The fact that we have assembled here for prayers is testimony that we can come up with an arrangement for a scientific prayers in the religious places of worship,” she said.

The prayers were attended by the Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah, the Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Betty Aol Ocan and representatives from the Judiciary.

Speaker also expressed her gratitude towards Parliament and its staff for continuing to work and deliver 100 per cent of their work at 30 per cent.

“Majority of the staff are working from home with just a few on station and have delivered exceptionally regardless of the circumstances,” she added.

Hon. Cecilia Ogwal (FDC, Dokolo District) said that even with no deaths from Covid-19 there have been a number of deaths resulting from hardships originating from the lockdown and appealed to Government to institute measures to curb this.

“We have lost pregnant mothers due to transportation constraints and people have been killed by Local Defence Unit personnel cracking down on suspected violators of the pandemic lockdown guidelines,” Ogwal said.

The Minister in Charge of General Duties, Hon. Mary Karooro Okurut, prayed for unity in the Executive, the Legislature and Judiciary so that the communication line remains open and fluid. With functional communication ways and harmonious coexistence amongst leaders, we will have a successful government.

Ruth Byoona, the Director of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, prayed for the public servants to understand their calling that is exerting loyalty, diligence, efficiency, professionalism, effectiveness and innovation.

“We pray for public servants that are not corrupt, do not seek self-aggrandizement or looking to use their positions to amass wealth,” she added.

Byona prayed for a public service environment that upholds meritocracy, efficiency and excellence so that it can properly support political leadership in exercising its duties.

The 5th Session of the 10th Parliament commenced in June and is scheduled to end in May next year.