Uganda has confirmed 23 new cases of covid-19, bringing the total number of infections to 1,000.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, 12 are Ugandan nationals who returned from abroad [eight from Afghanistan, three from DRC, and one from South Sudan].

They were all under quarantine by the time the tests were conducted.

“Three are truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula , Afoji and Madi Opei points of entry while eight are contacts and and alerts[ four from Tororo and four from Hoima,Luwero, Kyotera and Arua districts],” the Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

On the other hand, 31 foreign truck drivers [24 Kenyans, three Tanzanians, two Congolese, one Rwandan and one South Sudanese] who tested positive for covid-19 at the border points of entry were sent back to their countries of origin.

Up to date, Uganda has registered a total of 903 covid-19 recoveries and no death is recorded.