The Kabaka of Buganda has set up an affordable residential estate in Sentema.The homes are pocket friendly with some units going for as low as sh45 million payable in three years.

We have established that construction works have kicked off for these housing units and many people are flocking the marketing office located at Garden City in Kampala to book themselves a deal for a lifetime!

In this modern estate in Sentema Wakiso district, Kabaka Ronald Mutebi is delivering possibly the cheapest homes in Uganda, located in an unmatched organized gated neighborhood.

The first phase involves building seven show houses of one, two and three bedrooms, with the cheapest going for as low as sh45 million payable in installments for up to 24 months.

These are the 5 things you should know about Kabaka’s low cost housing estate;

1. Kabaka’s Sentema estate is an affordable housing project meant to encourage home ownership in Uganda. Due to the estate’s pocket friendly prices, Kabaka wants his people, especially ordinary Ugandans to take advantage of this opportunity to better their standards of living.

2. Near Kampala

The estate is located in a good geographic location and convenient transportation along the Kampala Hoima Road. It will accommodate approximately 400 units of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms. Being within 20 km drive from Kampala city center, it makes it convenient for working class people who commute to Kampala.

3. A gated community

Mirembe Estate-Sentema is developed under the concept of a gated community, an affordable well organized modern community with comprehensive amenities to give convenient, secure and comfortable life to all its residents. The estate will have which a trading center/shopping mall, kids’ playing area, clinic, Green Park for wedding and birthday functions for residents.

4. Services on site

Condominium service including water and power supply, rubbish collection, security, compound and house maintenance are part of the services the residents shall enjoy in this gated community.

Both power and water supply will be run on a pre-paid system for the purpose of giving residents a convenient community life.

5. A 99 year lease with an automatic renewal clause.

Each house sits on a defined plot of land with a ready title from Buganda Kingdom. The lease title is for 99 years with an automatic renewal clause upon expiry.

Long live Ssaabasajja Kabaka of Buganda and kudos to the Mengo administration for this innovation.

How to contact Mirembe Villas:

Email: info@mirembeestate.co.ug I Website: www.mirembeestate.co.ug I Facebook: Mirembe Estate-Sentema

Contact (Landline): +256-41469636

Mobile: +256779217421/701252756/706445783/751735401/783222708/705332617/702817066/750651558

Office address: LG5, Garden City Mall, Kololo, Kampala.