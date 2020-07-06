Senior Presidential Advisor on Information and Communication Technology, Ham Mulira has commended Victoria University for putting in place early measures to help students continue with their classes uninterrupted during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Mr Mulira, a former ICT minister, said while addressing the media at Victoria University in Kampala that early initiatives such as giving each new student a laptop provides them with ability to study away from the university during this lockdown period.

Victoria University has invested in technology which is going to give the institution capacity to do distance learning, which is a popular mode of study today, across the globe. Most reputable Universities are able to carryout teaching online, and students find is conducive and cheaper in the long run.

Mulira said that government through the National Council for Higher Education has come up with online/ distance learning guidelines for Higher learning education institutions on how to use technology as a medium of communication to impart knowledge to students while they are away from school.

Dr Krishna Sharma, the Vice chancellor Victoria University also noted that it is the responsibility of universities and education institutions to foresee and come up with innovative ways to ensure they are not interrupted by any pandemic.

Dr. Sharma says the university is ready to commence online teaching adding that all the issues raised in the guidelines by NCHE have already been in place at Victoria University.

He said the online classes will be conducted at free cost while those who will not be able, will be provided with printed contents for self study.