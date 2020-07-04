South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has been attacked by People Power movement diehards after saying that their leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine may not be ready to lead Uganda.

In a Facebook live chat session on Thursday, Zari cautioned Ugandans not to just front Bobi Wine for presidency because they are tired of the current regime but they should ensure that he has the capability of being a first citizen.

“And we dont want to say that we want Bobi Wine to be President caz we want something new. Ok, there has to be credentials for a Presidential candidate. So u guys If you really want to start reasoning the Presidential thing, lets just look at “Tukooye Mzeei”, we want something new. ‘Ekiriwo’ right now to throw Bobi Wine in there so that to become a President.

“The question is, Is he ready to lead a country? Does he have Presidential credentials? So who now becomes next Presidential candidate? Banna Uganda ekintu ekyo tetukyebuzangako tukitunulira butunulizi nti People Power- NRM, Nze sirina wengwa,” Zari noted.

However, the socialite’s opinion did not go well with Bobi Wine’s fanatics who have since attacked her.

They say that she should concentrate on selling her body and leave the matters of politics to people who understand them.

See comments;

