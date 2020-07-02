Singer Joseph Mayanja commonly-known as Jose Chameleone has hailed People Power leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine for changing the nature of opposition politics in Uganda.

During an interview with BBS TV this week, the Leone Island CEO said prior the opposition politicians had created a situation that President Yoweri Museveni was untouchable but when Bobi Wine joined politics he proved otherwise.

“He came from nowhere, but he has showed us that we don’t need to get a special treat to oppose President Museveni. I believe in Bobi Wine although many opposition politicians had undermined him because he was a musician but he has proved us what the real opposition must look like.

“Many people in the opposition were just pretenders yet in actual sense, they feared President Museveni. However, Bobi Wine was a different character and because of that he has changed the nature of Uganda’s opposition and if we maintain that spirit, we shall put on the crown no matter the time,” said Chameleone, who is also Kampala Lord Mayor hopeful.

Chameleone, however, expressed his worries in the forthcoming general election that the Electoral Commission may take part in helping the incumbents to win due to the introduction of a scientific election roadmap which many voters are yet to understand.

“Uganda has feared Covid-19 so much yet we have had some dangerous diseases like Ebola. On the issue of the scientific election, I see this as a conspiracy that Justice Simon Byabakama and his friends are planning, to push off new faces in Uganda’s politics. Countries like Malawi and Burundi have had fully-fledged elections with campaigns,” he said.

He added, “The way I see Byabakama and his allies they are planning to beat Ugandans like never before because we are going to disobey his ideas of online campaigning and I’m among those going to defy this idea. These scientific elections are helping only incumbents. EC has a big task to train and sensitise Ugandans on this style since a large number of our voters are too naive about technology.”

The ‘Baliwa’ singer is contesting for the office of Lord Mayorship for Kampala city and one of his reasons for contesting is that the current mayor Erias Lukwago is always in wrangles with people whom he should have worked with for the betterment of the city.

“I want to clean the city, Lukwago is in wars with his workmates. 2021 we need workers, not fighters,” he said.