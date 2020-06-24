Uganda has registered eight new cases of covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 805.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new confirmed cases are Ugandans.

” The new cases are six truck drivers from Points of Entry pf which three are from Mutukula, two from Elegu, and one from Malaba,” the Ministry said in a statement.

On the other hand, two cases are among contacts and alerts from Amuru and Kyotera Districts.

Additionally, 14 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were repatriated to their respective country of origin.

Meanwhile, the country’s total recoveries stand at 717 with no registered deaths.