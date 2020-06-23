Uganda Cranes players have pleaded to President Yoweri Museveni to honour the USD (Shs3. 7 billion) pledge he made to them in 2019.

President Museveni last year offered Uganda Cranes players and officials a sum of Shs3. 7 billion as a reward for advancing to the knockout stage of the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2019.

Museveni announced the cash reward at a dinner he held for the Uganda Cranes players at State House Entebbe to welcome them from the Egyptian Capital, Cairo where the tournament took place.

“I’m very happy that the Cranes went up to the last 16. I know we will perform better next time. I will organise 1m dollars with the government to distribute it among the players and officials,” he said, adding that: “Of course, the officials will not get as much as the players.”

However, up to date, the players are yet to receive the reward. This was revealed by the players such as Cranes goalkeeper Denis Onyango, Farouk Miya, Hassan Wasswa among others on their social media pages.

Onyango who is also Uganda Cranes Captain said as Covid-19 continues to ravage everyone around the world, they thought it was the right time to remind the President about the promise he made to them so that he can do the needful.

“As a captain, my teammates (some already retired now) have been on my neck humbling requesting (others in a demanding tone because of the desperate times) me to remind you of the promise,” Onyango said on Monday.

“We feel frustrated, unhappy and somewhat under-appreciated that our token of appreciation hangs in balance. We truly believe that you will come to our rescue soonest as you have done in the past.”

Read Onyango’s verbatim:

Greetings from Uganda Cranes players Your Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. In these tough Covid-19 times with everyone trying to fend for themselves, we find the timing right to remind you as the No.1 citizen of the Pearl of Africa about the $1m (One Million Dollars) promise soon after our respectable show during the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last year. As a captain, my teammates (some already retired now) have been on my neck humbling requesting (others in a demanding tone because of the desperate times) me to remind you of the promise. We feel frustrated, unhappy and somewhat under-appreciated that our token of appreciation hangs in balance. We truly believe that you will come to our rescue soonest as you have done in the past.