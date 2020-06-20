President Yoweri Museveni has dropped Dr Hassan Wasswa Galiwango as National Ruling Party (NRM) Director of Finance and Administration. He has replaced him with Medina Naham, the party chairperson in Koboko District.

The resolution was reached on Saturday during the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting that took place at State House Entebbe.

“The NRM National Chairman H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has this Saturday nominated some new office bearers at the Party’s National Secretariat.The National Chairman made the proposals to the Central Executive Committee (CEC) sitting at State House in Entebbe,” Rogers Mulindwa, the party Publicity Secretary said in a statement.

The ruling party chairperson also appointed former Butaleja Member Parliament Emmanuel Dombo who has been appointed to serve as Director of Information and Publicity.

The same reshuffle has also seen Kyatuheire Jacqueline being confirmed by CEC as Deputy National Treasurer and Mathias Kisamba as Director mobilisation.

“CEC continues with the discussion of the NRM Political Road Map tomorrow (Sunday) as the approval of the new office bearers is scheduled for Tuesday next week,” Mulindwa noted.