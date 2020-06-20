Kabale Regional Referral Hospital (K.R.R.H) has admitted another patient of Covid 19, bringing the total number to four at the facility’s Treatment Centre.

The latest case is a Ugandan truck driver who was transferred from Kisoro District on Thursday evening.

He is among the 14 new cases of COVID-19 that were recorded from samples drawn on Thursday, pushing Uganda’s caseload to 755.

The Kabale District Health Officer Alfred Besigensi confirmed that the patient had been transported by ambulance from Kisoro District to Kabale.

According to Dr. Besigensi, the other three patients that were earlier admitted at K.R.R.H were all in “manageable conditions”.

He said two of them were transferred from Kisoro while the other was repatriated from Rwanda after testing positive for the deadly virus.

Dr. Besigensi noted that since all the four patients were transferred from outside Kabale District, means that they did not have contacts in the District.

He however implored residents of Kabale to keep vigilant and observe all the guidelines established by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of Covid 19.

According to Besigensi, the Ministry of Health recently instructed them to prepare more 150 beds in preparation for more Covid 19 patients.

The Ministry had earlier instructed all Regional Referral Hospitals to prepare at least 30 beds in their Covid 19 Treatment Centres.

Dr. Besigensi said at K.R.R.H, they have a capacity of 50 beds, but they were in the process of raising tents to accommodate 200 beds as recommended by the Ministry.