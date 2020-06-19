Most Ugandans working are just ‘space fillers’ having no stake in the country controlled by a handful of ‘Indomitables’, says Joseph Kabuleta, a former sports journalist turned pastor turned politician.

In a video making rounds, the Watchman Ministries Pastor says that although many people are working day and night, they are in actual fact mere “space fillers”.

Kabuleta, a vocal critic of the Kampala regime,says, Uganda is only working for a few people who he calls “Indomitables”.

In his video, the Hoima municipality Member Of parliament aspirant, says ‘Uganda’s economic civil war’ has been raging since the present regime came to power in 1986. He added that many Ugandans have lost their dreams due to the ongoing looting of public resources which started as Uganda rolled out privatisation policy in the 1990s.

“I call this a cold war because it was done outside the majority of Ugandans because this government had started not to care about public opinion, but when it went deep and deeper into tyranny and they became completely entitled in their minds to every resource in the country and it became a conflict pitting on hand a group of people who are so small, who believe that they are entitled to everything this country has. ‘The ‘Indomitables’ on other hand, and a bigger group of the rest of Ugandans whom they feel don’t have any entitlement but ‘Spacefillers,” he said.

Kabuleta has become more vocal politically, something which landed him a stint in jail.

Now, an aspirant for Hoima Municipality MP seat, Kabuleta continues to enlighten the public of what they ought to do to rid themselves of the government that has become a burden every passing day.

He said, in the end, the majority of Ugandans will own nothing, even what is left of them will go.

Kabuleta explained that the only reason why most Ugandans (Spacefillers) are owning anything is because it has not yet caught the fancy of the Indomitables.

“If it does, they will be forced to get a diminished price for it and be forced to sell it, that is if they are lucky and if they are unlucky it will be taken completely. The Indomitables are land grabbers and they don’t care about the public opinion,” he said.

The former sports journalist also blamed the indomitables deceiving Ugandans that no oil has been sold.

He said, crude oil is secretly sold and money not reflected on national books of account, which indicates it goes into private pockets.

“Selling of the crude oil is not supposed to be known by the Spacefillers, that is for the exclusivity of the Indomitables. Every time you read that government is losing money, it’s not the government but the Spacefillers and the Indomitables are scoring. They will continue to score goals as Spacefillers act as spectators,” he said.

He added that Uganda sells gold, but still, no taxes are paid on it.

Although last year Uganda exported gold worth USD 1.25bn, says Kabuleta, there is very little accountability in as far as revenue for the country is concerned. “Every time such things happen just know the Indomitables are scoring as the Spacefillers cheer up their goals,” he said.

He, however, warned that since the Indomitables have oppressed the Spacefillers to the extreme, their time to stand up for what’s legitimately theirs is now, or, they risk being pushed off the cliff.

Lastly, Kabuleta hit at a group of people taking advantage of Covid-19 to vastly enlarge their coffers.

“Coronavirus virus gave them a platform to do whatever they wanted to do. Get the Spacefillers, lock them somewhere, silence their voices, have only one voice, as the Indomitables continued to expand their territory,” he added.

Despite Kabuleta’s views, Uganda’s cautious approach has paid dividends, allowing the government and people to learn more about Covid-19 and better prepare for it.

However, according to Kabuleta while all the voices of the opposition were silenced, the Indomitables were planning on how to win.

“So while we were away they were sitting in some secret meetings deciding for themselves who they want to take over, why? They want somebody who is going to assure them that the system remains as it has been, ‘Indomitables versus Spacefillers’ and also somebody who will guarantee the safety of their route,” said Kabuleta.