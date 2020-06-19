RelatedPosts No Content Available

With the 2021 general elections around the corner, many politicians have already expressed interest to stand for various elective political posts in the country.

Godfrey ‘Solo’ Kayemba is one of them. He is aspiring to become the Bukomansimbi South Constituency Member of Parliament.

Kayemba also known as Solo has lived up to sports and music many a times thereby managing artists such as Rema Namakula and Chris Evans but politics has taken over his brain as he hopes to challenge the incumbent Bukomansimbi South Constituency Member of Parliament Deogatius Kiyingi come February 2021.

It is evident that with the support from united forces of change pressure group; People Power led by Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Kayemba has gained momentum and determination to compete for the seat.

Bukomansimbi South Constituency has a total population of 71,252 people.

“My political ambitions grew at 23. I had changed the tide to stand against Mr Lubyaayi Kisiki but later I was discouraged by my mother,” 37 year old Kayemba narrates.

“I was young; that’s what she said and my chances to emerge victorious back then were low as compared to the current setting.”

“Right now, I’ve created a lot of network. I think if I emerge the leader here it will be easier for me to convince most of my friends to join my cause as far as development in this area is concerned,” added Kayemba in a soft-spoken tone.

Kayemba also a passionate farmer promises to develop the economic activity in the area saying its one of the ways to beat poverty out of Bukomansimbi where coffee remains the trending cash crop.

“If not Covid-19 pandemic stampede, we wouldn’t have been struggling. The market for coffee is high because Ugandan coffee has proved to be pure and palatable to most of the foreigners. I just need to talk to some of my friends who are in coffee business in Europe,” asserted Kayemba.

However, Kayemba says a large number of youths in the area are not in farming rather in casual jobs which he hopes to tackle.

“It is hard to live without farming. I grew up here and you can see that most of the land is occupied with different farming activities. As a politician my key aspects will be farming and scouting youths with talents in music and sports,” said Kayemba.

In his primary research, health centers in the area are also still lacking and those that exist such as Kyakatebbe health center II have limited resources; beds, electricity and under-staffing remain their major problem.

“Government aided schools are not well funded. Health Centers are not well equipped. Isn’t this a time bomb for our people?” asked Kayemba who donated solar powers to Buwenda Health Centre II recently.