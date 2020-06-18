Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago is a heartbroken man.

His deputy, Sarah Kanyike has refused to honor his ultimatum, and cannot wait to see her replaced.

Lukwago must be seeing this as insubordination, and Kanyike could have opened an eternal in Lukwago by shrugging him off following her appointment among new directors at City Hall.

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago must a disappointed man after the expity of the three-day ultimatum he gave his deputy to pronounce herself on retaining her job or join Kampala Capital City Authority technical wing, has expired without hearing from her.

Now that the three days are over, Lukwago who believes deputy Mayor taking up a director’s job was a demotion, is contemplating his next move.

“I am going to announce a new deputy Mayor tomorrow (Thursday)”, Lukwago said.

Over the weekend, Lukwago went into overdrive when he read the news that his deputy’s name was among new appointments to lead the technical wing of KCCA. She was appointed director of gender, community service and production. Kanyike is to serve under new executive director, Ms Dorothy Kisaka who replaced Andrew Kitaka, who has seen the exit door.

Lukwago views Kanyike’s appointment as backstabbing his trust, and he confessed he tried to reach out to Sarah Kanyike to persuade her to turn down President Museveni’s appointment. He said Ms Kanyike, the Councilor for Makindye East at KCCA, didn’t pick his calls.

However, Kanyike told newspapers, that she has not received her appointment letter and therefore still regarded herself deputy mayor and councilor, Makindye East.

But still her outspoken boss, feels betrayed, because he was kept in dark as Kanyike negotiated her job and therefore, most likely to fire her whether she takes the new job or not.