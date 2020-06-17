President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has convened a meeting with heads of government arms at State House.

The three heads of government arms and their deputies, were joined by the Minister of health Jane Ruth Aceng on Wednesday. The details of their meeting remain classified.

Vice president Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and deputy Gilbert Oulanyah, Chief justice Bart Katureebe and deputy Alfonse Owiny are the leaders of Uganda’s government, headed by President Museveni.

The highly confidential meeting has however sent shivers in various corners of the body politic, leaving many guessing on the next development in the country.

There are reports that the President was pondering on the next round of the lockdown, after Covid-19 entered the communities, and could be consulting his counterparts in government arms on the next course action.

Since February, the President has been guiding the country under the health Act. However, the health Act isn’t comprehensive enough to cover controversial issues such as elections, which could pose legal questions sooner than later.

Today’s meeting comes at the back of the electoral commission announcement that Uganda will have a “scientific” general election early in 2021.

Our analysis is that the President as head of the executive arm, backed by the legislature and judiciary, could safe guard the health of the country with a state of emergency, if especially politicians and civil society, fail his guidance under the Health Act.