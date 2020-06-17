At least 119 cases of Domestic violence have been registered in Kabale District since lockdown was declared in Uganda three months ago due to coronavirus.

According to the data collected from the Kabale Police Department of Child and Family Protections Unit, since lockdown that was effected in March, the office has recorded at least 72 cases.

Meanwhile, data from Kabale District Probations Office recorded other 47 cases of Domestic violence during lockdown.

Margret Kamiranga, the police officer in charge of Child and Family Protections Unit at Kabale Central Police Station speaking to our reporter on Monday said the spike in the number cases is as a result of poverty.

“Most of the cases that we receive here are money oriented. Men have also refused to work, leaving the responsibility of taking care of their families to their wives” Kamiranga said.

Monica Muhumuza,the Kabale District Probations officer commenting on the matter advised families to choose legal redress as remedy in case of disagreements.

The United Nations earlier in April called for urgent action to combat the worldwide surge in domestic violence.

“I urge all governments to put women’s safety first as they respond to the pandemic,” Secretary General António Guterres wrote on Twitter.