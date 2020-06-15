The Ministry of Health revealed that the Kenyan truck driver who died in Uganda on Saturday was Covid-19 negative.

The body of Samuel Kinywa Wangware, 35, a resident of Mathira in Njeri, Kenya, was on Saturday found inside the cabin of his truck at Busitema revenue checkpoint in Busia District by Paul Njoroge, a colleague. He was feared to have died of covid-19.

Eriya Elepot, the Busia District Police Commander, said preliminary investigations into the death pointed to natural causes; however, police was working hand-in-hand with medical teams to establish the cause of death.

Njoroge said he had stopped his truck to greet the deceased, only to find him dead.

However, the Ministry of Health has on Monday announced that they conducted investigations into his sudden death which revealed that he entered Uganda via Malaba point of entry on 31st May 2020 with negative covid-19 results.

According to the statement issued by Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Health Services in the Ministry of Health, a sample was taken from his remains for retesting and turned negative for covid-19.

“A sample was taken off his remains by the surveillance team for a retest and found negative for covid-19. The Ministry would like to reiterate that to date, Uganda has not registered any covid-19 related deaths,” announced Dr Mwebesa.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,677 COVID-19 samples tested yesterday Sunday confirmed 9 new covid-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Uganda to 705.