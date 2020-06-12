A third Covid-19 patient who is a Ugandan truck driver has been admitted at Kabale Regional Referral hospital in Kabale district. He tested positive in Rwanda before being deported to Uganda.

The Acting Kabale District Health officer Alfred Besigensi said that the patient was admitted at the hospital on Wednesday evening after being deported by Rwandan Authorities through Chanika border in Kisoro district.

Besigensi said the patient tested positive on 7th of this Month. He added that a group of trained health workers at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital have started treating him.

On Monday this week, another Ugandan Covid-19 patient also a truck driver was admitted at Kabale Regional referral hospital where he is being treated, after his samples tested positive at Uganda virus research institute on Sunday. He was intercepted at Bunagana border in Kisoro district last Saturday when he was returning from Democratic Republic of Congo.

On 24th of April, Kabale Regional Referral Hospital admitted the first Covid-19 patient who was a Kenyan truck driver. He was intercepted at Cyanika border post in Kisoro when he was returning from Rwanda. After three weeks of treatment, he tested negative several times and was later discharged.