James Onen aka FatBoy has come out to clear the air that indeed he was “fired” from Sanyu FM.

FatBoy, who has been in air for over 20 years, and several others, went on strike without warning their employer, Sanyu FM.

On Monday, they never showed up at work, against their contracts, which prompted their bosses to act, firmly.

“Yes, I was fired from Sanyu FM”, FatBoy posted on his social media pages.

One of the managers of Sanyu FM Social media pages has since posted using the radio account the terminated staff were going to sue Sanyu FM.

He asked for lawyer who wants to take on Sudhir Ruparelia. It is not clear under what circumstances the person who posted was still holding onto the logins of the company he claims had fired them.

Tycoon Sudhir is the owner of Sanyu FM.