President Yoweri Museveni has expressed his disappointment against Ugandans who are taking the country’s response towards Covid-19 fight for granted.

Speaking during Heroes Day celebrations at State House Entebbe on Tuesday, Museveni said government whatever it takes to protect Ugandans from the deadly virus but it seems some of them are not appreciating their efforts which could in turn render their efforts (government) useless.

“What do you want us to do, we tell you to stay at your homes, you have refused, putting on masks, you have refused, you see people moving in groups where are going? why can’t you stay at homes? I have done my job, if you start dying don’t blame Museveni. Ugandans are too careless, they take this as a joke

“Because you have not seen anybody dying of Covid-19 in Uganda so you have neglected all the instructions by the ministry of health but if you start dying don’t blame us,” he said.

Museveni said he has never seen people who always need to be reminded that their lives matter. “Now police instead of doing other work they are in cities telling you people to put on masks, really what happened to Ugandans, even wearing a mask is a problem however now it’s up to you.”

On the other hand, the president added that Ugandan scientists are in advanced stages of looking for a coronavirus vaccine but cited corruption as the biggest impediment to the process.

“Parasites go to hell; I’m really tired of those people who don’t care about the country but themselves. We can get the COVID-19 medicine before the Europeans get it if we get rid of the parasites within the country. They should go to hell” Museveni said.

Currently, Uganda has 657 Covid-19 cases as of Tuesday 9.