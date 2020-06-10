Police have arrested two suspects for unlawful possession of protected species particularly pangolin valued at Shs 10 million.

The suspects are Mukasa Bosco aged 34 years who is the LC I Chairperson of Kiganda Village, Nyamarunde Subcounty in Kibaale district and Kyakwahuwre Simon.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the duo was arrested on June 7, 2020, from Kibaale and transferred to CPS Kampala. And currently, the investigations are being carried out.

“Its Standard Utility and Wildlife Court based at Buganda Road Court that handles such cases that is why the suspects are being handled at CPS Kampala,” he said.

Onyango told this website on Tuesday that the duo was arrested after a tip-off from the residents that they deal in the species. “Officials from Uganda Wildlife Authority and Natural Resources Conservation Network were informed about the business in the area, and they got Police officers from CPS Kampala who travelled with the team to Kibaale,” he said.

The suspects were netted with live pangolins which they were selling at Shs10 million. The two are being charged with unlawful possession of protected species.

Currently, the suspects are being detained at CPS Kampala and are likely to appear in court on Wednesday.

“We want to appreciate the Uganda Wildlife Authority and Natural Resources Conservation Network for their support in fighting crimes related to wildlife. Uganda Wildlife Authority has played a great role in conserving wildlife in the country,” said Onyango.