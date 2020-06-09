Reports flying around state that Burundi President, Pierre Nkurunziza could have died from covid-19 which he contracted from his wife, Denise, who is currently hospitalized in Nairobi.

Although the official communication says the outgoing Burundi President suffered cardiac arrest before he passed on, putting together events leading to his death it is likely that covid-19 cost the life of Burundi’s outgoing leader.

Mr Nkurunziza, a Covid-19 denier, faced lots of global criticism after he refused to impose a lockdown in his country and even went ahead to okay a presidential campaign without observing World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

Despite the denial that corona virus was not a threat in Burundi, his wife Denise has been battling for her life in Nairobi’s Aga Khan hospital since last Thursday. She was flown there aboard an Amref chartered plane.

Denise Nkurunziza had attended a volleyball match on Saturday afternoon before she was taken ill that very day. She was later diagnosed with Corona virus.

That the first lady suffered covid-19 symptoms, Mr Nkurunziza himself should have gone into isolation immediately as a close contact to Ms Denise, his wife. And when he was also taken in ill, heart failure is one of the most causes of death for covid-19 patients.

“Due to our patient confidentiality policy, we cannot share any information with the public,” the Karuzi hospital’s communication department where the President was receiving treatment from, had stated.

Burundi has announced a period of seven days for national mourning.