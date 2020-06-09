The Bushenyi Covid-19 task force on Monday received 15 tonnes of maize flour for Boba boda riders.

The food was donated by the Bushenyi district woman MP Minister Mary Karoro Okurut and Bushenyi district NRM Chairperson El Hajji Hassan Basjjabalaba.

While handing over the food, Goodman Tumwebaza who represented the two leaders said the maize flour is meant for all Bodaboda riders operating within Bushenyi district.

He said the riders have been affected for more than 2 months now since the lockdown started on 20th March 2020.

Recently, the two leaders also donated to the covid 19 national taskforce, 2,000 pieces of face masks.

Loy Namara, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner Bushenyi district applauded the great work being done by the two leaders for rendering support to their people.

Jaffari Basajjbalaba, the Bushenyi district chairperson also thanked the two leaders and said the food will be distributed to the targeted Boda-boda riders.