Former Makerere University researcher Dr Stella Nyanzi has suggested that four time FDC presidential contender Col Dr Kizza Besigye should let Bobi Wine face off with Gen Museveni in next year’s elections and accept to work under him in the new government for the good of the greater struggle to oust the current regime.

Unlike other similar proponents of the “Besigye should give way” who feel the former Museveni personal physician is way past his political productivity, the controversial former don underlines the significance of Besigye in the struggle as she asserts that in him the post Museveni government would find a Prime Minister and an invaluable asset.

“What if Bobi Wine was President and Kizza Besigye his Prime Minister? Is this as improbable as many think? What would we lose as the opposition in Uganda?” Nyanzi wrote on Saturday June 6.

She however highlights the challenge that would stand in the way for a probable political marriage between the two as stemming from political opportunists close to the two leaders who are scared of losing out on positions, power and proximity to the future Presidency should the two leaders give in to an alliance

“I know that each of these two opposition leaders already has a cabinet of power brokers working in their respective People Power and People’s Government. Some of these power brokers vehemently oppose a merger because they fear that they may lose both position, power and proximity to the apex of governance in Uganda. But what if these cabinet members focused on the greater good of first redeeming Uganda from dictator Museveni?”

According to her, “the boundless youthful energies of Bobi would be infused by the wisdom and mature experience of KB. All of us in the opposition would win.”

To the youthful able leadership of Kyagulanyi at the helm of Government, Nyanzi proposes the fusion of former Army Commander Gen Mugisha Muntu as Vice President, Norbert Mao as Speaker of Parliament, Peter Walubiri as Chair of Constitutional Review Council and Miria Matembe as Cabinet Governor.

She called for a radical approach and a United opposition if at all the big dream of causing regime change in Uganda is to be realised.

“We need to radicalise and unite the opposition for revolution against dictator Museveni! What is more radical than this united opposition? This would be a main departure away from doing business as usual.”

Though some will see Stella Nyanzi’s observation as a gesture of political maturity and premised on her hunger for change, one particular group – Besigye royalists is likely to feel offended and disappointed in the woman for whom Besigye and FDC have been there for, in the hardest of situations.

While in prison, FDC stood together as family to root for her release and Party lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde provided legal services at no cost since the victim was one of their own. Upon release, the court room which was filled to capacity with mostly FDC members went into wild jubilations, celebrating the return of a hero. Col Besigye laid upon a crown of victory upon her head as a lioness of fighters.

For all this love, most FDC members who feel that their leader giving up his presidential dream would be tantamount to betraying them, will certainly treat Nyanzi’s call as an act of betrayal.

They naturally expect nothing but loyalty to Besigye and FDC at all costs.

Unfortunately, the controversial researcher is not the type of person whose opinions can be bottled. She is known for not mincing her words in defending her opinions and beliefs, a character that has often landed her in trouble with the state, spending days, weeks and months behind bars on more than one occasion.