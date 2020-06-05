The Ministry of Health has reportedly commissioned a professional team that will take care of the burial arrangements in case any Ugandan dies of Covid-19.

The burial team has passed through an intensive training required of a person to carry out burial for any victim who dies of the pandemic.

Currently, Uganda has a total of 557 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 82 recoveries and no registered deaths.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health confirmed 35 new Cases of Covid-19 with 20 of them being alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases from Kampala, Arua, Mayuge, Kyotera, Wakiso, Dokolo and Amolatar.

Whereas 15 of the cases were from truck drivers.

Prime Minister goes into self isolation:

The Prime Minister of Uganda Dr Ruhakana Rugunda on Friday went into self isolation after some of his contacts tested positive for Covid -19.

“Friends, I have gone into self isolation after some of my contacts tested positive for COVID19. My own test result is negative, however, I have taken this decision as a health recommended measure,” he said in a tweet.

According to health regulations, the prime minister will self-isolate for 14-days. During those 14 days, health ministry officials are supposed to check on him once in a day and take his vitals. If he does not develop any Covid-19 related symptoms, he will be retested after the 14-days and given an isolation permit which confirms that he has tested negative for the disease.