There was a minor fire outbreak in one of the huts at Kasubi Royal Tombs.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Friday in one of the the structures that are a few meters away from the main tomb.

According to Noah Kiyimba, the kingdom’s minister of information and spokesperson, the fire gutted one of the three deity houses (Ennyumba z’Abalongo) at the Tombs.

“Fortunately, a team of workers and residents at the Kasubi Royal Tombs using the fire extinguishers within Kasubi managed to put out the fire with assistance from the Uganda Police Fire Brigade who arrived within a short period of time after the fire broke out. The deity (Abalongo) were protected during this period and none was destroyed during this fire outbreak, ” said Owek Kiyimba in a statement on Friday.

” This particular house is hundreds of metres away from Muzibu-Azaala-Mpanga, the main mausoleum at Kasubi Royal Tombs that is being reconstructed following the March 2010 fire. The media were today allowed to access part of the Kasubi Royal Tombs to ascertain the extent of the fire and accordingly inform the people of Buganda.”

Meanwhile, Police have embarked on investigations to establish the cause of the fire outbreak and the kingdom will communicate as soon as they have a report from the latter.