The Ministry of Health has on Thursday June 4 said 15 more people had tested positive for Covid-19. Uganda’s total confirmed cases now stand at 522.

The ministry says four of the new cases are truck drivers who arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula while two cases are from Busia.

Nine cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases.

Of these, three are from Amuru, one is from Buikwe District and two is from Kyotera District, one from Nakaseke, one from Lira and one from Kampala.

Additionally, 33 positive foreign truck drivers were handed over to their country of origin.

Meanwhile, Uganda has 82 total recoveries with no registered death.