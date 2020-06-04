The family of Maj Gen Kasirye Gwanga has said that the ex-serviceman is still alive.

Since Wednesday, rumours have been making rounds on social media that Gen Gwanga had passed on.

But according to his family members, the ailing general is still alive and asked the public to pray for his healing.

“Mzee Gen Kasirye Gwanga’s Family has confirmed his Alive disregard all false information, keep praying for his healing, ” Events promoter Balaam Barugahara posted on his social media on Thursday.

Last week, Gen Gwanga was admitted to Nakasero Hospital for specialized medical treatment.